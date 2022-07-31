TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Trading 0.8% Higher

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF – Get Rating) traded up 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.94 and last traded at $13.94. 3,196 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 5,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, TransAlta Renewables presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.19.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

TransAlta Renewables Stock Up 0.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.70.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.