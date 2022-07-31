Morgan Stanley Lowers Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $36.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.85% from the company’s current price.

INTC has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $36.31 on Friday. Intel has a 1-year low of $35.24 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.49 and a 200-day moving average of $44.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $148.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67.

Insider Activity

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital One Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 15,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.8% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.6% in the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its position in Intel by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 22,566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 2.7% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

