Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Given New $475.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $575.00 to $475.00 in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Tyler Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $435.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tyler Technologies from $540.00 to $405.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $445.00 to $370.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $482.58.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $399.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $343.77 and its 200 day moving average is $394.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.84 and a beta of 0.83. Tyler Technologies has a one year low of $300.85 and a one year high of $557.55.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $468.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.50 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total transaction of $897,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,264,388.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total transaction of $897,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,264,388.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,965,822.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $189,211,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 661,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,803,000 after purchasing an additional 333,839 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,282,585,000 after purchasing an additional 295,863 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 295,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,621,000 after buying an additional 90,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1,796.8% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 78,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,859,000 after buying an additional 74,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

