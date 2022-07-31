Spear Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:SPRX) Shares Up 1.1%

Spear Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:SPRX – Get Rating) shot up 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.25 and last traded at $15.25. 3 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.08.

Spear Alpha ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.06.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spear Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spear Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.