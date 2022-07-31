4,129 Shares in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Bought by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 338.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 648.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $865,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,331,997.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Stephen Douglass sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $130,372.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 115,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,982,980.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $865,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,331,997.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,472 shares of company stock worth $12,533,685 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Up 2.3 %

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $61.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.72. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $43.41 and a twelve month high of $85.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LSCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Articles

