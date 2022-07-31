Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 856 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 70.7% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 31,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 13,086 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:HYD opened at $55.14 on Friday. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $50.90 and a 12 month high of $63.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.50.

