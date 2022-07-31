991 Shares in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Purchased by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 991 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Morningstar by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Morningstar by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Morningstar by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Morningstar by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Morningstar by 152.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 54.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 369 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total transaction of $83,958.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,450.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.12, for a total value of $2,324,886.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,591,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,250,191,286.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $83,958.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,450.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,599 shares of company stock worth $26,695,186 in the last three months. 41.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $255.35 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $218.25 and a one year high of $350.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 60.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $241.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.88.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 10.46%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is 33.88%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

