Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 4,730 Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Dutch Bros from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Dutch Bros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird cut Dutch Bros to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.70.

Dutch Bros Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of BROS opened at $37.49 on Friday. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $81.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $152.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.15 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 71,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $3,020,678.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,524,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,236,325.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 71,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $3,020,678.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,524,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,236,325.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Gillett bought 4,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,220.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,220.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,125 shares of company stock valued at $3,999,279. 49.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dutch Bros Profile

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

