1,851 Shares in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Purchased by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,851 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Standard Investments LLC increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 2,439,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,216,000 after buying an additional 443,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,775,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,180,000 after buying an additional 54,493 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 296.1% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,058,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,094,000 after buying an additional 791,211 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 887,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,183,000 after buying an additional 7,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 575,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,100,000 after buying an additional 48,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Trading Up 4.6 %

AZPN opened at $204.09 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $122.29 and a one year high of $210.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 50.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $190.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 39.22%. The firm had revenue of $187.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 4,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total transaction of $637,870.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,865 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,435.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $176.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered Aspen Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Aspen Technology from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.33.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It serves bulk chemicals, consumer packaged goods, downstream, food and beverage, metals and mining, midstream and LNG, pharmaceuticals, polymers, pulp and paper, specialty chemicals, transportation, upstream, and water and wastewater industries; power generation, transmission, and distribution industries; and engineering, procurement, and construction industries.

