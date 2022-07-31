Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Twilio by 864.7% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Greycroft LP purchased a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $84.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.97. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.14 and a 12-month high of $384.48. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 1.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $875.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.56 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TWLO. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $455.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $250.00 to $150.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $252,807.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,320.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $252,807.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,320.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $71,012.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 161,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,420,815.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,242 shares of company stock worth $1,374,510 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.