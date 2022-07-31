Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 2,018 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,524,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $153,097,000 after acquiring an additional 289,553 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 259.9% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,979 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 11,539 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $102.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.27. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $150.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $62.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.73.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.62.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Further Reading

