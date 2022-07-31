7,884 Shares in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Acquired by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Snap by 198.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Snap during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Snap during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Snap by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Snap from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Snap from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.69.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $8,820,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,869,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,918,307. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $8,820,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,869,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,918,307. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,277,886 shares of company stock worth $16,497,106.

NYSE SNAP opened at $9.88 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $83.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.65 and a 200 day moving average of $26.29. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 5.65.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

