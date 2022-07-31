Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Purchases New Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on INSP. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. TheStreet cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.00.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

INSP stock opened at $208.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -133.97 and a beta of 1.57. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.74 and a 12-month high of $286.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.93.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $69.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.17 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 16.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Stories

