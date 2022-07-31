Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $51,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SLY opened at $88.16 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $77.12 and a 1-year high of $105.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.40.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.