Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Cummins by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 8.9% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 39,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 4.3% in the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 15,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 80.5% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $221.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.68. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $247.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $201.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.09.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,560.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $973,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,857 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

