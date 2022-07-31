Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Invests $281,000 in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at $437,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Corteva by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at $4,800,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CTVA opened at $57.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.64. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $64.03. The company has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. Corteva had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 23.83%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

