Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Invests $303,000 in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STIP. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of STIP stock opened at $102.85 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.45 and a 12-month high of $107.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.79.

