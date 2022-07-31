Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 6,677 Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Enbridge by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,702,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,574,000 after purchasing an additional 252,560 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Enbridge by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 81,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its position in Enbridge by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 43,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 12,455 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.04.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $44.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.77. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The stock has a market cap of $90.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enbridge had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.668 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.16%.

Enbridge Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.