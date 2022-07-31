Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Trims Position in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) by 79.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,942 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.07% of DermTech worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DMTK. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of DermTech during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of DermTech in the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of DermTech by 187.9% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 176,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after buying an additional 115,023 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DermTech by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 956,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,110,000 after buying an additional 103,961 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of DermTech by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.
DermTech Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ DMTK opened at $8.20 on Friday. DermTech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.18 and a 12-month high of $39.45. The company has a market cap of $245.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.93.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently weighed in on DMTK shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of DermTech in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen cut their target price on DermTech from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on DermTech from $38.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.
Insider Activity
In other DermTech news, Director Herm Rosenman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $137,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 72,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,627.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,905 shares of company stock worth $23,470 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
DermTech Company Profile
DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), a gene expression test that that enhances early detection of genomic atypia and helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.
