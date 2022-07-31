Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Invests $300,000 in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of PSCT stock opened at $131.35 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $109.91 and a 52-week high of $157.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.76.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

