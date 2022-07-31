Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Acquired by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Atkore by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management lifted its stake in Atkore by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 8,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC lifted its stake in Atkore by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 33,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Atkore in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Atkore alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total value of $1,132,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,282,433. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $96,025.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,235.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total value of $1,132,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,282,433. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,218 shares of company stock valued at $4,670,985. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Atkore Trading Up 1.9 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATKR. StockNews.com lowered Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Atkore from $123.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Atkore from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 price target on Atkore in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Shares of Atkore stock opened at $99.27 on Friday. Atkore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.52 and a fifty-two week high of $123.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $982.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.90 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 93.07% and a net margin of 22.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.79 EPS.

Atkore Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.