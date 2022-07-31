Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Takes $279,000 Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 27,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned about 0.17% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSCE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 142.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 6,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 345,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 42,415 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PSCE opened at $9.94 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $5.58 and a 1 year high of $12.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.39.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

