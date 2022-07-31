Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Raises Stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,362 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,473 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VVR. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 194.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 275,172 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 986,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 158,752 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $661,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $608,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 45.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 415,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 129,663 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Senior Income Trust Price Performance

VVR opened at $3.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.11. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $4.53.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.