Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Stone Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,047,000. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,790,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,734,000 after buying an additional 97,231 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $51.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.98. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $47.49 and a 1-year high of $64.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

