Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,067 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Sempra worth $36,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Sempra by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sempra by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,456,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sempra Price Performance
Shares of SRE opened at $165.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72. Sempra has a one year low of $119.56 and a one year high of $173.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.76 and its 200-day moving average is $153.11.
Sempra Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is 144.48%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sempra from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.22.
Sempra Company Profile
Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
Featured Stories
