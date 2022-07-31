Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Purchases New Shares in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 4,900.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In related news, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sysco Stock Down 2.7 %

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.88.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $84.90 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.07.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.