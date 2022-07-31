Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Decreases Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of DG stock opened at $248.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $237.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.08. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $178.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total value of $1,171,989.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,700.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total value of $1,171,989.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,700.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,288 shares of company stock worth $3,089,602. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

