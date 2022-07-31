Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOVT. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,490,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 41,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 6,633 shares during the last quarter. DMG Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Stone Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $823,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

BATS:GOVT opened at $24.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.64.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.