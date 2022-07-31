Redrow plc (LON:RDW) Receives GBX 837 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Redrow plc (LON:RDW – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 837 ($10.08).

A number of brokerages recently commented on RDW. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($8.73) target price on shares of Redrow in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Redrow from GBX 811 ($9.77) to GBX 784 ($9.45) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 710 ($8.55) price target on shares of Redrow in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

In related news, insider Andrew Nicholas Hewson purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 520 ($6.27) per share, for a total transaction of £104,000 ($125,301.20).

Shares of Redrow stock opened at GBX 577 ($6.95) on Tuesday. Redrow has a one year low of GBX 462.96 ($5.58) and a one year high of GBX 743.60 ($8.96). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 712.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 521.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 546.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

