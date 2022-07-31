MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.54.

MAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$30.00 to C$29.75 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $21.50 to $16.50 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.25 to C$23.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MAG Silver

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $829,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 7,198 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 328,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAG Silver Stock Performance

Shares of MAG Silver stock opened at $13.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 174.02 and a beta of 1.10. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of $10.32 and a 12 month high of $21.73.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.07).

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

