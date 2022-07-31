Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Invests $316,000 in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DT. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Dynatrace by 133.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter worth $49,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 5,337.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $45,771.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,223.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $45,771.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,223.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 6,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $237,388.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 856,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,367,402.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,468 shares of company stock worth $564,303 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DT opened at $37.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 209.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.04. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $80.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.54 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DT. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Dynatrace from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

