Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $36.41 Million Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 507,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,922 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Marvell Technology worth $36,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $238,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,888.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 4,810 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $275,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,208,751.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $238,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,888.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,194 shares of company stock valued at $2,703,907. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 3.6 %

MRVL stock opened at $55.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.90. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.07 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -39.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRVL. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.41.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

