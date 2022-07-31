Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 737,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,210 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 23.77% of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF worth $35,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 305,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,828,000 after purchasing an additional 38,387 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 352.5% during the 1st quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 47,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 37,366 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors bought a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,616,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 111,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 18,372 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:KORP opened at $47.51 on Friday. American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.63 and a 52-week high of $53.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.79 and its 200 day moving average is $48.25.

