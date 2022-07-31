Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Makes New $331,000 Investment in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,315,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,236,000 after purchasing an additional 92,673 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,992,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,810,000 after purchasing an additional 62,489 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,539,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,814,000 after purchasing an additional 90,251 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $231,591,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 955,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,768,000 after purchasing an additional 113,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.64.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of HSY opened at $227.96 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $167.80 and a 1 year high of $231.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $346.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $214.89 and a 200-day moving average of $212.55.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.27%.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $1,123,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at $42,827,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 234 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total value of $51,697.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,007.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $1,123,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,827,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 699,493 shares of company stock worth $153,874,087 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

