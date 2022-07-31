Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $36.89 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,311 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.86% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $36,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 366,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,602,000. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $649,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 300.1% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

SLYV stock opened at $78.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.20. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.90 and a fifty-two week high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.