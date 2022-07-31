Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 634,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,705 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Restaurant Brands International worth $37,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QSR. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on QSR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.71.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $53.61 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.68 and a 52-week high of $68.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Featured Articles

