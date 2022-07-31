Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $321,000 Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 28,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 9,379 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 141.5% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 362,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,248,000 after acquiring an additional 212,275 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Price Performance

Shares of ALLY opened at $33.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.41. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.14 and a 200-day moving average of $41.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.19). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 29.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALLY. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.64.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

