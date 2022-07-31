Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $36.03 Million Stock Position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,514 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.93% of TTEC worth $36,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in TTEC by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in TTEC by 2.4% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in TTEC by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in TTEC by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 12,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in TTEC by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 15,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTEC. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of TTEC in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TTEC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of TTEC to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.33.

TTEC stock opened at $73.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.99 and a 12-month high of $113.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.87.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.07. TTEC had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $588.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

