Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Receives $71.07 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.07.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CUBI shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Customers Bancorp

In related news, CFO Carla A. Leibold purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.10 per share, for a total transaction of $42,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,450.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Customers Bancorp news, CFO Carla A. Leibold acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $42,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 68,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,450.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu acquired 2,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $124,826.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 80,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,817.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,465 shares of company stock worth $186,912 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Customers Bancorp Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUBI. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,945,000. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $38.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Customers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $76.13.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.08). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 40.14% and a return on equity of 30.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Customers Bancorp will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.