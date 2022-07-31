2,979 Shares in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Bought by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITA. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $718,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,939,000. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $103.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.80. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

