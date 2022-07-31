Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $37.12 Million Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 605,280 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $37,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HDB. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 21.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HDB opened at $62.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.91. The company has a market cap of $115.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.76. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $50.61 and a 52-week high of $79.39.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Saturday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 22.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 80.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.5805 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

