Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,105,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,968 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 3.09% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $37,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,168,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,192,000 after buying an additional 142,867 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,875,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,426,000 after buying an additional 161,122 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,436,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,163,000 after buying an additional 45,309 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,190,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,319,000 after buying an additional 20,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,179,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,960,000 after buying an additional 35,062 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GEM opened at $29.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.18 and its 200 day moving average is $32.74. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $28.19 and a 1 year high of $39.97.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.