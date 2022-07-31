Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Grows Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,475 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in FedEx by 2.0% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,483 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in FedEx by 162.8% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,941 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Lakeside Advisors INC. bought a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter valued at about $777,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in FedEx by 84.4% during the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 2,903 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 20.1% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays set a $320.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Friday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.50.

Insider Activity at FedEx

FedEx Stock Up 1.4 %

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 900 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,955 shares of company stock worth $7,296,828. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $233.09 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $192.82 and a 1 year high of $282.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 32.17%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

