Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,488 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $36,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NOBL. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,928,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,843.7% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 237,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,738,000 after acquiring an additional 225,392 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,904,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,998,000 after acquiring an additional 177,617 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 224,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,992,000 after acquiring an additional 124,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,585,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,049,000 after acquiring an additional 86,950 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $90.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.30. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97.

