Susquehanna Trims Visa (NYSE:V) Target Price to $260.00

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Susquehanna from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on V. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Visa from $262.00 to $242.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $258.19.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE V opened at $212.11 on Thursday. Visa has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $248.46. The company has a market cap of $403.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.58.

Visa Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.58%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Visa

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.