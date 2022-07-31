Mizuho Increases Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $220.00

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Mizuho from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “maintains” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.19.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Up 0.4 %

V stock opened at $212.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Visa has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $248.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $204.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Activity at Visa

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 82,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $18,335,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in Visa by 21.4% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 13.2% during the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 1.7% during the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 4.3% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.