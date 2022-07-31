Mizuho Increases Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $220.00

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Mizuho from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “maintains” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.72% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.19.
Visa Stock Up 0.4 %
V stock opened at $212.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Visa has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $248.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $204.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 82,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $18,335,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in Visa by 21.4% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 13.2% during the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 1.7% during the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 4.3% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
