Barclays Lowers Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target to $115.00

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $133.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on UHS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.14.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $112.47 on Friday. Universal Health Services has a 1 year low of $98.63 and a 1 year high of $162.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.53 and its 200 day moving average is $128.02. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UHS. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 50.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 33.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.