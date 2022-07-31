Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $180.00 at JMP Securities

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $172.50 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 33.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AMZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.45.

Shares of AMZN opened at $134.95 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.11. The company has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.13 and a 200-day moving average of $135.09.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 81 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton boosted its position in Amazon.com by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 104 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 673 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

