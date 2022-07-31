iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSG) Trading 2% Higher

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSG – Get Rating) shares traded up 2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $94.55 and last traded at $94.24. 555,064 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 737,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.36.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.47.

