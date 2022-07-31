Ayala (OTCMKTS:AYYLF) Shares Down 0.1%

Ayala Co. (OTCMKTS:AYYLF – Get Rating) fell 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as 10.75 and last traded at 10.75. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 567 shares. The stock had previously closed at 10.76.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ayala from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.
Ayala Stock Performance
Ayala Company Profile
Ayala Corporation engages in the real estate and hotel businesses in the Philippines and internationally. Its Real Estate and Hotels segment develops, constructs, leases, and sells residential and commercial communities; manages land bank; operates hotels, cinema, and theaters; and provides construction and property management services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ayala (AYYLF)
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.